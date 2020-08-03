Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 23,026,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,286,861. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.