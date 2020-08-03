Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,877. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

