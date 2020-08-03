Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 690.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.16. 1,200,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,099. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

