Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $20.87 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 515,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. 1,000,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

