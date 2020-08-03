Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. 7,750,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

