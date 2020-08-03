Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.43. 2,038,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,792. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.