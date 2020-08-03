Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 15,956,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,405,635. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

