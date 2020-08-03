Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Makes New $187,000 Investment in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 57,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,560 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

