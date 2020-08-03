Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

CAG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,272. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

