Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.77. The company had a trading volume of 745,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.