Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.72. 2,567,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

