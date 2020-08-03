Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 612 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

