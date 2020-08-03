Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paypal by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

