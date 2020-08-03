Aixtron (AIXA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €8.60 ($9.66) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €14.00 ($15.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €13.50 ($15.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €13.50 ($15.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €12.50 ($14.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Aixtron was given a new €12.50 ($14.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:AIXA traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.28 ($11.55). The stock had a trading volume of 489,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.90. Aixtron Se has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a one year high of €12.86 ($14.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.