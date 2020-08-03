Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,511 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,355 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. 1,190,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

