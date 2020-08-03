Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,283. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

