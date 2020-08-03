Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

