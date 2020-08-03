Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 6th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $6.98 on Monday, reaching $258.00. 715,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.64. The company has a market cap of $656.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.