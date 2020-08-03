Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.28 on Friday, hitting $1,472.68. 645,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,005.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.20. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.