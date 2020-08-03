Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.44. 328,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

