Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,771,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.