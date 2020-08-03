Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.73. 175,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

