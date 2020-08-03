Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.16. 255,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

