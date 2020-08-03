Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,200 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.66. 54,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

