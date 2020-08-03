Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. 507,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

