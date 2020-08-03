Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.12. 135,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

