Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.17. 325,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $198.66. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

