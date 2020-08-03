Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.33. 250,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

