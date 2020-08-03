Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.87. 49,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

