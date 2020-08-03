Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,824.4% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.62. 142,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.