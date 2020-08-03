Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,039 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 677,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

