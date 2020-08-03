Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.