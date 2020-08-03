AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. AMCIL has a fifty-two week low of A$0.70 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.04 ($0.71).

In other news, insider Rupert Myer acquired 100,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,649.40 ($58,663.97).

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

