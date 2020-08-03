Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.62 million.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $28.26. 493,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,087. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

