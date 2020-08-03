American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 714,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 176.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

