Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.28. 109,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

