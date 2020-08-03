Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 41.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.24. 87,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

