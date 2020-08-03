Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA)

Croda International (LON: CRDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 6,000 ($73.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,950 ($60.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,160 ($63.50) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2020 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/20/2020 – Croda International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/17/2020 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Croda International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Croda International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2020 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/11/2020 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,650 ($57.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,200 ($51.69).

LON CRDA traded up GBX 52 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,730 ($70.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,362.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,942.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total value of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

