Analysts Set 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) PT at $18.93

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNET traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

