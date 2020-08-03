Analysts Set Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) PT at GBX 76

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON BREE traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.94). 3,017,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.95. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.