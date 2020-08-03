AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of AU traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.51. 5,137,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.