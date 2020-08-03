Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,245. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

