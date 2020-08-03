Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Archrock stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 202.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 479.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

