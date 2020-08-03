ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.93. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.58.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

