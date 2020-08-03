AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
