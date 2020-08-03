AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kim sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $226,066.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 395,395 shares of company stock worth $10,220,947. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

