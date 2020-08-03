AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $48.78 Average PT from Analysts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.74. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

