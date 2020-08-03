Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.55. 1,930,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 722,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,636,000 after acquiring an additional 386,017 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

