Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 142,186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 30.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $634,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.00. 317,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

