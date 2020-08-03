Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.31. 108,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.