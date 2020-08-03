Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $59.13. 399,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,792. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

